Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family

Chris Rock savaged Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle during the taping for his Netflix show on Saturday.

The comedian made fun of Meghan's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where she infamously claimed an unknown royal had raised “concerns” about “how dark” their baby might be before their son, Archie, was born.



The 58 -year-old left the audience in stitches as he joked that Markle’s complaints against the royal family are just some "in-law s–t." He asked "why she hadn’t googled the royal family before marrying into all the drama."

Actress Janina Gavankar, who has been one of Meghan Markle’s biggest supporters, also watched as the comedian skewered the Duchess of Sussex, according Page Six.

“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” Rock said to launch into his diatribe, before calling the royal family the “OGs of racism.”

He put on a high-pitched voice to poke fun at the Duchess, saying: "She’s complaining, I’m like, ‘What the f–k is she talking about? They’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be.'"

He added: "I’m like, ‘That’s not racist,’ cause’ even black people want to know how brown the baby gon’ be. S–t. We check behind them ears."

Rock also joked that the former Suits star was “acting all dumb” like she didn’t know anything.

"[She was] going on Oprah [and] saying, ‘I had no idea how racist they were.’ That’s the royal family, you didn’t Google those ---? They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism,” he said on stage, adding, “They invested in slavery like it was ‘Shark Tank.’"

The comedian then claimed to know what the Duchess was "going through," stating, “I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws."

Rock went on saying: "Oh, it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard – but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her black in-laws. Now that s–t is really hard!"