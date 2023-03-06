 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry claims the Palace refused to give security to Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding day.

As the to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were surrounded by life threatening instances, the Palace officials did not deem it important to protect the two, Harry says.

“The Palace floated the M idea of not giving her any security at all, because I was now sixth in line to the throne. How I wished reports about Special Forces were even partly true! How I longed to phone my mates in Special Forces, have them come and train Meg and re-train me. Or, better yet, pitch in, protect us

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 alongside their friends and family in St George’s Chapel.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup
'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office

'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office
Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding
Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament

Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament
Queen Elizabeth II believed tiaras 'suit' Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II believed tiaras 'suit' Meghan Markle
Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family
Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family

Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family
Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status

Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status
Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle likes to 'grab' his beard

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle likes to 'grab' his beard