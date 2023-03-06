Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding

Prince Harry claims the Palace refused to give security to Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding day.



As the to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were surrounded by life threatening instances, the Palace officials did not deem it important to protect the two, Harry says.

“The Palace floated the M idea of not giving her any security at all, because I was now sixth in line to the throne. How I wished reports about Special Forces were even partly true! How I longed to phone my mates in Special Forces, have them come and train Meg and re-train me. Or, better yet, pitch in, protect us

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 alongside their friends and family in St George’s Chapel.