Monday Mar 06 2023
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they have been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles.

 There has been no confirmation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  attending the event.

A royal expert said the couple “won’t dare stay away” from the King’s coronation as it will “make them appear irrelevant."

Speaking to MailOnline, Richard Fitzwilliams said they would “dare not stay away”, despite facing a “dilemma”.

 “It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation.

“As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important.

“However their response is uncertain and raises an acute dilemma for them.

“The Sussexes have contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House. They only have these because they are members of the Royal Family.

“If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch.”

