 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

After inviting Harry and Meghan to his coronation, King Charles is ready to offer them a Buckingham Palace flat, according to express.co.uk.

 The report said the property, considered to be a token of peace following the couple’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage, is said to be available to them whenever they visit Britain.

The publication reported that instead of staying at the Windsor pad when they come across to the UK, they may be given access to Prince Andrew’s old suite at the palace.

Prince Andrew is also set to have to give up the vast 30-room Royal Lodge mansion he’s lived in for more than two decades.

The Duke of York, if he accepts the King's offer of the new property, will take up residence in Frogmore Cottage once the Sussexes have vacated.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup
'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office

'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office
Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding

Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding
Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding
Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament

Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament
Queen Elizabeth II believed tiaras 'suit' Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II believed tiaras 'suit' Meghan Markle
Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family
Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family

Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family
Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status

Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status