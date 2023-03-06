Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

After inviting Harry and Meghan to his coronation, King Charles is ready to offer them a Buckingham Palace flat, according to express.co.uk.

The report said the property, considered to be a token of peace following the couple’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage, is said to be available to them whenever they visit Britain.

The publication reported that instead of staying at the Windsor pad when they come across to the UK, they may be given access to Prince Andrew’s old suite at the palace.

Prince Andrew is also set to have to give up the vast 30-room Royal Lodge mansion he’s lived in for more than two decades.



The Duke of York, if he accepts the King's offer of the new property, will take up residence in Frogmore Cottage once the Sussexes have vacated.