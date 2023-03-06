 
King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation has been criticised.

Royal biographer and pro-monarchy royal expert,  Angela Levin said  Harry should be banned from attending the coronation.

"I don't want him to attend, I think he's gone over the red line," said  the biographer referring to the Duke's recent attack on the royal family in his tell-all memoir titled 'Spare'.

She said that Harry's presence will draw attention away from King Charles.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson has confirmed that the couple has received an invitation to attend the coronation.

But the spokesperson said no decision has beed made so far on whether the couple would attend the event which takes place on May 6.

