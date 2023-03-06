Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan 'Thanks' his beloved fans in Dallas for showering so much love

Kartik spends ball of a time in the US as he gets warm welcome by the fans in the country; the actor celebrates Holi in advance with his beloved fans.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kartik shared a video of him getting out of the sun roof of a car while his fans were surrounded around his vehicle. They praised and cheered the actor. They also threw colours in the air to celebrate their fun festival along with Kartik.

Aaryan pulled out a phone from his pocket and captured the entire moment by making a video of him with all the fans around. He wore a white shirt that was smeared with colours and opted for blue denim jeans.

He wrote: “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling. My First time in Just Unreal. Unbelievable THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love .This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!"

As soon as the Shehzada actor dropped the video, social media fans came rushing towards the comment section to praise the simplicity of the actor and to shower their love for him. One of them wrote: “Shehzada Of Millions Hearts celebrating Pre Holi festival with 8000 fans of Dallas.”



Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Holi Celebrations With SHEHZADA Of BOLLYWOOD.”

As per News 18, Kartik Aaryan, after Shehzada, is now gearing up to make a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is slated to release on March 8.