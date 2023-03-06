 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Britney Spears’ family and friends are reportedly planning another intervention amid her health concerns after the previous one was called off at the last moment.

An insider told Life & Style that people close to the pop star have grown increasingly concerned over her mental health issues and are in a "race to save" the pop star "before it's too late.”

"Britney has everyone concerned," a source told the publication. "Even though the last one failed, there's actually another intervention in the works."

"No one is saying she needs to go back under a conservatorship," the insider added. "Still, her behavior has become alarming [to those closest to her]."

"She thinks she's perfectly fine," the insider said of Spears, adding that "her biggest fear is being institutionalized again — and she definitely won't let that happen."

Previously, Spears’ family allegedly hosted an intervention as there were fears "she would die" due to alleged struggles with substance abuse and mental health problems.

However, Spears and her husband Sam Asghari slammed the allegations in separate statements, claiming there were no such plans and that the singer is very much in “control” of her life.

"Enough is enough," Spears wrote on Instagram. "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well."

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it's not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home," she added.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Asghari said, "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances."


