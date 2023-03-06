 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday evening, March 4th, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, Davidson, 29, was behind the wheel of the vehicle and was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, 26.

The outlet detailed that the actor was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, resulting in it going over the curb, hitting the hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence.

However, no one was injured in the crash.

According to People Magazine, Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed that officers responded to a report Saturday occurring around 11 p.m., in which a car ran into a fire hydrant.

Coulter confirmed that Davidson was in the car, but did not state whether he was driving nor whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.

The Saturday Night Live alum and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star first sparked romance rumours in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

In January, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together. The lovebirds were spotted again when they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood a week later. 

The couple had then made plenty more PDA-filled appearances.

