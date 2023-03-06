Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan spend quality time together after latter’s final tennis match in Hyderabad.

Choreographer Farah shared a picture of her with best friend Sania. In the picture, the duo can be seen lying down on a bed together holding each other’s hands while posing for the camera. Farah wore a shimmery t-shirt with black pants, while Sania wore a comfy t-shirt and sweat pants.

The caption on the picture read: “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend. #saniaevent???????? @mirzasaniar lov uuu.”

Sania and Farah are close friends for very long time now. The duo has often been spotted spending quality time together. They never miss any chance to appreciate and praise each other. Sania celebrated her last birthday with her and other close friends in Dubai.



Recently, Mirza played her farewell match which was attended by numerous celebrities namely; MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan, Yuvraj Singh and others. A felicitation ceremony was also held in the honour of famous tennis player.

Sania Mirza, on her farewell speech, shared that she felt honoured to have been playing for her country for the past 20 years. She broke down while delivering her final speech, reports News18.