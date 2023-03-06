 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis
Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan spend quality time together after latter’s final tennis match in Hyderabad.

Choreographer Farah shared a picture of her with best friend Sania. In the picture, the duo can be seen lying down on a bed together holding each other’s hands while posing for the camera. Farah wore a shimmery t-shirt with black pants, while Sania wore a comfy t-shirt and sweat pants.

The caption on the picture read: “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend. #saniaevent???????? @mirzasaniar lov uuu.”

Sania and Farah are close friends for very long time now. The duo has often been spotted spending quality time together. They never miss any chance to appreciate and praise each other. Sania celebrated her last birthday with her and other close friends in Dubai.

Recently, Mirza played her farewell match which was attended by numerous celebrities namely; MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan, Yuvraj Singh and others. A felicitation ceremony was also held in the honour of famous tennis player.

Sania Mirza, on her farewell speech, shared that she felt honoured to have been playing for her country for the past 20 years. She broke down while delivering her final speech, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan
Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video
End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80
Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now
Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad
Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor 'misses' Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot

Ranbir Kapoor 'misses' Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot
Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'
Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe