 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
King Charles’ risks relationship with his grandchildren with Frogmore eviction

Monday Mar 06, 2023

The Frogmore eviction may jeopardise Charles’ relationship with his grandchildren, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 21 months.

According to an insider that told Telegraph, the King may not be able to develop a bond with the children, not that the Sussexes do not have a UK base. “It’s not just his son, it’s his grandchildren, too.”

The King’s decision to remove one of the final links his son has to the UK was described as indicative of the current state of the relationship between the two sides of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage” by the Buckingham Palace.

Sources claim the King was outraged by a string of his youngest son’s accusations in his controversial memoir, Spare, in particular his attacks on his wife.

The outlet previously reported that the couple is concerned about their future visits to the country since they will be incredibly “complicated.”

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals.

While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift. They also spent nearly $3 million on renovating the place according to their liking.

