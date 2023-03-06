 
Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to collaborate with Deepika Padukone once again in Project K, gets injured while shooting for the film.

Taking it to his blog page, he shared his health update with his lovely fans. Amitabh revealed that he had a muscle tear and his right rib cartilage has been broken.

Big B wrote: "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured.. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage.. canceled shoot.. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home.. strapping has been done and rest been advocated.. yes painful.. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalization will occur.. some medication is on also for pain.”

"So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities.. but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say.. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.. so do not come.. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well, the Piku actor concluded.”

Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles. The film is set to release in 2024, reports IndiaToday.

