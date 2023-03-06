 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s invitation reply as ‘arrogant’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

It was revealed on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received the invitation to King Charles’ upcoming Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they had been contacted about the coronation. “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple told Reuters. “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Piers Morgan slammed the statement that was issued by the couple on Twitter, via the Mirror.

“The arrogance of this statement is comical,” the TV presenter said. “These Monarchy-trashing clowns shouldn’t be anywhere the Coronation, let anyone [sic] taking their time to ‘make a decision’.”

However, one user on the online platform hit back at Morgan, “Decline the invitation - ‘they’re disrespecting the King! They should be there!’ Not yet responded to the invitation - ‘how dare they take some time to respond!’” they slammed, followed by a yawning face emoji.

Morgan previously urged the King in his column for The Sun that he shouldn’t invite the Sussexes to his Coronation.

King Charles’ coronation will be held on May 6th, 2023, in Westminster Abbey in London — eight months after he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who had her coronation in 1952. His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned as Queen consort at the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would attend coronation as they need ‘royal star dust’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would attend coronation as they need ‘royal star dust’: Expert

Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud

Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud
King Charles’ risks relationship with his grandchildren with Frogmore eviction

King Charles’ risks relationship with his grandchildren with Frogmore eviction
Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’
Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash
Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors

Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors
Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’

Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’
King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK
Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation