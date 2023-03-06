Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s family reportedly wants his ex-girlfriend Shakira to leave Spain as soon as possible as feud between them has grown bitter.

Parents of former Barcelona star, Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu, think the sooner the Waka Waka singer moves to Miami the better it would be for them and their son.

Since the Colombian singer and the sports star parted ways, Shakira’s relationship with his parents has become strained with her antics further fueling the matters.

She allegedly put a witch mannequin on her balcony facing Montserrat's home to tease her and even asked her boys to stop calling her grandmother following her separation from Gerard.

Hence, Shakira's relationship with Gerard’s family worsened and now they want her to leave the country even though they are upset because their son’s kids would go with her too.

Journalist Sandra Aladro said on El programa de Ana Rosa that Joan and Montserrat “have made up their minds” about Shakira leaving with kids, Sasha and Milan.

“It is clear to them that this is going to happen and they have the capacity to travel to Miami to see the children,” Sandra added of the elderly couple.

"The tension is such that they believe that the best remedy is that the sooner the move occurs the better for everyone... now the children are in a very bad situation," she continued.

"They will miss little Milan and Sasha, but the situation is untenable. Everyone knows it,” the journalist said as per Marca.

As per report by El Periodico, Shakira “plans to move to the American city on April 1 to take advantage of the school holidays that American students have during those weeks."



