 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s family reportedly wants his ex-girlfriend Shakira to leave Spain as soon as possible as feud between them has grown bitter.

Parents of former Barcelona star, Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu, think the sooner the Waka Waka singer moves to Miami the better it would be for them and their son.

Since the Colombian singer and the sports star parted ways, Shakira’s relationship with his parents has become strained with her antics further fueling the matters.

She allegedly put a witch mannequin on her balcony facing Montserrat's home to tease her and even asked her boys to stop calling her grandmother following her separation from Gerard.

Hence, Shakira's relationship with Gerard’s family worsened and now they want her to leave the country even though they are upset because their son’s kids would go with her too.

Journalist Sandra Aladro said on El programa de Ana Rosa that Joan and Montserrat “have made up their minds” about Shakira leaving with kids, Sasha and Milan.

“It is clear to them that this is going to happen and they have the capacity to travel to Miami to see the children,” Sandra added of the elderly couple.

"The tension is such that they believe that the best remedy is that the sooner the move occurs the better for everyone... now the children are in a very bad situation," she continued.

"They will miss little Milan and Sasha, but the situation is untenable. Everyone knows it,” the journalist said as per Marca.

As per report by El Periodico, Shakira “plans to move to the American city on April 1 to take advantage of the school holidays that American students have during those weeks." 


More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s invitation reply as ‘arrogant’

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s invitation reply as ‘arrogant’

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’
Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash
Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors

Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors
Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’

Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’
King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK
Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup
'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office

'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office