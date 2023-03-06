 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Prince Harry should quit using titles if ‘royalty is such a weight’

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry has just been urged to drop the use of royal titles when he finds them to be nothing more than a “weight on his shoulders.”

The To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield brought these claims to light.

Her shocking admissions were shared to the Daily Star, during one of her candid chats.

There, she was even quoted saying, “It's interesting that Harry and Meghan continue to utilize their royal titles despite Harry complaining that royalty was a weight on his shoulders.”

“If royalty was such a burden he should stop advertising his association with the use of the Duke and Duchess titles.”

All of this comes shortly after physician Dr Gabor Maté sat with Prince Harry and discussed his mental health woes.

