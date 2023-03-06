Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time to vacate Frogmore reportedly extended

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been given an updated timeline to vacated their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage per Daily Express UK.

While the Sussexes must leave their previous residence “within weeks”, the Sussexes could be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite in Buckingham Palace, according to The Mail on Sunday. Which means they might be staying beyond the Coronation ceremony, via Express.

The changes are part of King Charles’ residence shakeup meant to streamline the monarchy and remove perks for non-working royals.

The King’s decision to remove one of the final links his son has to the UK was also described as indicative of the current state of the relationship between the two sides of the family.

The duke and duchess of Sussex have been “requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage” by the Buckingham Palace.

Sources claim the King was outraged by a string of his youngest son’s accusations in his controversial memoir, Spare, in particular his attacks on his wife, per the Telegraph.

Moreover, reports suggest that the Frogmore Cottage is now being offered to Prince Andrew in a move that “stunned” the Sussexes, according to royal insiders.

The outlet previously reported that the couple is concerned about their future visits to the country since they will be incredibly “complicated.”

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals.

While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift. They also spent nearly $3 million on renovating the place according to their liking.