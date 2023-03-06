 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would attend coronation as they need ‘royal star dust’: Expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would attend King Charles’ coronation as the couple needs the “royal star dust,” a royal expert said.

Despite getting evicted from the Frogmore cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not show their immaturity to not accept the invitation amid family feud, claimed another expert.

A spokesperson of the California-based royal couple revealed the duo has “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.”

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Discussing the couple’s possible attendance at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, Ingrid Seward told Newsweek, "I've always had the impression that they would come to the Coronation because they need the royal star dust."

Speaking of Charles, she added, "He may not be happy for them to be there but I don't think he will tell them not to come—his advisers would say 'this is going to give so much fodder to the media.’”

Another expert, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, spilt to the publication that coming to England for coronation would show "maturity" on Harry and Meghan's part.

"If they are invited and choose to come then it would be a case of they are not attending because it is a coronation, it would be because it is his father," she said.

She added, "However Harry may be feeling about the betrayal and the family angst, it would just be them demonstrating maturity and that they are above the pettiness coming from Charles and William."

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud

Gerard Pique family wants Shakira to move to Miami sooner amid ongoing feud
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s invitation reply as ‘arrogant’

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s invitation reply as ‘arrogant’

King Charles’ risks relationship with his grandchildren with Frogmore eviction

King Charles’ risks relationship with his grandchildren with Frogmore eviction
Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’

Heidi Klum praises daughter Leni’s spirit: ‘Wanting it all!’
Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash
Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors

Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors
Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’

Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’
King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK
Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation