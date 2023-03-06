 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt confirms his role in 'Hera Pheri 3'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Sanjay Dutt feels great to be together with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty
Sanjay Dutt 'feels great to be together with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty'

India’s much-anticipated comedy film Hera Pheri’s another sequel has just been confirmed along with Sanjay Dutt’s special role.

Yet there were only rumours coming from different sources claiming that Sanjay will be starring in Hera Pheri 3 as a gangster. But now, the actor has himself confirmed his role in the film.

Dutt, recently attended a store launch event, where he revealed that he is going to be the part of the third sequel.

He stated: “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal).”

As per the sources: “Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay comes into the picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena”, reports Indiatoday.

Hera Pheri 3 is all set to bring in the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty together in one frame again. 

