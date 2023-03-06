 
Showbiz
Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens long note in response to ex-wife's allegations: See post

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally speaks up for the first time over the allegations applied on him on ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui who claim that the actor has abandoned her and their kids.

He has become the latest buzz on internet after being accused of several things not only by ex-wife but also brother and house help. Amid all these allegations, the Sacred Games actor kept silent and did not respond to anything. But now, he felt the need to finally open up and share his side of story.

Taking it to his Instagram, Nawaz shared a long note and wrote: “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.”

The note he shared read: “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children.”

“Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos.”

Siddiqui mentioned a few points in the long note to express his feelings.

Read Post:

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in film Haddi. He will be playing a trans-woman in the upcoming film. 

