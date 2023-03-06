 
Prince Andrew’s ex claims William was behind Harry’s eviction from Frogmore cottage

Prince William has been reported to be the cause behind his younger brother Prince Harry’s eviction from his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who has briefly dated The Duke of York, claimed that King Charles asked the Duke of Sussex to vacate the house because of William.

It has been claimed that the Frogmore cottage would be offered to Andrew because his home, the Royal Lodge, is being renovated.

However, the model and socialite claimed that Prince of Wales wants the Royal Lodge and hence wanted Harry to be evicted from his Windsor house so Andrew could be asked to leave and shift to Frogmore.

Speaking on GB News, she said, "The first thing to say about Royal Lodge, is that it's only about 10 bedrooms and there is no swimming pool, every newspaper has said it's got 30 rooms – that's completely incorrect.”

"I think it's sort of also quite obvious that this is Prince William wanting the house,” she added. "This has nothing to do with budgets, this is William wanting the big house, he's not happy in the small one.”

"For Prince Andrew, he's been in Royal Lodge for 20 years, it was his grandmother's house, it's very sentimental, and he's got the dogs so, why should he move?” she said.

"The Queen's dying wish was for him to stay in that house but King Charles just wants to boot him out,” Lady Victoria shared with the outlet.

