Prince Harry’s bid to compare past to present is ‘obsessive’

Experts are outraged over Prince Harry’s bid to ‘seek a constant supply’ of sympathy, despite parading around like the opposite.



Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward made these admissions.

Her revelations were made in a piece for The Sun, and address the ‘vulnerable’ nature of Prince Harry’s antics against the Firm.

“He is blaming everything on the past — I think he probably needs to come into the present.”

Even Robert Jobson chimed in and echoed similar sentiments when he told the outlet, “IT will infuriate William how Harry — who attacked those who used his mother — continues to do just that by comparing himself to her.”

The expert also noted how, “He says he does not want sympathy.”

“But he clearly does. Within a few minutes that sympathy starts to fade.”