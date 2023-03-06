 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film on social partition 'Bheed': Teaser out now

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Bheed also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza in key roles
'Bheed' also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza in key roles

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are once again teaming up to collaborate in another film having an impactful plot Bheed after Badhai Do.

The actors and the makers have been sharing glimpses of the film to gauge the audience and to make them excited for whatever's in store.

Bhumi, taking it to her Instagram, has finally shared the teaser of Bheed. While sharing the teaser she wrote: “A crisis that created borders within the country and its people. Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed releasing in cinemas on March 24, 2023.”

Film Bheed will be a socio-political drama based on the times of pandemic and the lockdowns imposed at the time.

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who previously made films like Article 15, Thappad, Anek and many more.

Bheed also features Ashutosh Rana, Dia Miza, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra in vital roles.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile Rajkumar Rao was last seen in film Badhai Do with Bhumi.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani unveils 'three best qualities' about husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani unveils 'three best qualities' about husband Sidharth Malhotra
Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens long note in response to ex-wife's allegations: See post

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens long note in response to ex-wife's allegations: See post
Sanjay Dutt confirms his role in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sanjay Dutt confirms his role in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career

Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career
Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update
Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'

Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'
'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise

'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise
'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan
Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video