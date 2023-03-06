Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film on social partition 'Bheed': Teaser out now

'Bheed' also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza in key roles

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are once again teaming up to collaborate in another film having an impactful plot Bheed after Badhai Do.

The actors and the makers have been sharing glimpses of the film to gauge the audience and to make them excited for whatever's in store.

Bhumi, taking it to her Instagram, has finally shared the teaser of Bheed. While sharing the teaser she wrote: “A crisis that created borders within the country and its people. Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed releasing in cinemas on March 24, 2023.”

Film Bheed will be a socio-political drama based on the times of pandemic and the lockdowns imposed at the time.



The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who previously made films like Article 15, Thappad, Anek and many more.

Bheed also features Ashutosh Rana, Dia Miza, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra in vital roles.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile Rajkumar Rao was last seen in film Badhai Do with Bhumi.