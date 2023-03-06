Prince Harry’s ‘quack’ promotions show ‘what a sheltered life he leads’

File Footage

Prince Harry blasted for promoting the teachings of an alleged ‘quack’ because his “vacuous, self-satisfied waffle only goes to show what a sheltered life he leads.”



Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims and allegations.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and accuse the Duke of promoting a ‘quack’ in his livestream.

Per the doctor, “He is promoting yet another quack therapy. His vacuous, self-satisfied waffle only goes to show what a sheltered life he leads.”

“He imagines he is a spokesman for his generation, and casually remarked that 99.9 per cent of people ‘are carrying round some form of grief, trauma or loss’.”

“This much is certain: 99.9 per cent of people did not grow up in a palace.”

“Prince Harry has to realise that his experiences are completely insulated from everyone else’s reality – and his self-serving words can cause immense harm to people whose lives he will never understand.”