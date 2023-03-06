Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request

Kate Middleton shared her children’s love for the outdoors especially when it came to her youngest son.

The Princess of Wales discussed her children during a visit to Wales earlier this week, alongside Prince William, via Express UK.

While viewing a therapy garden at a rehabilitation centre, where the Princess praised the benefits that gardening and spending time outside can bring, she revealed a sweet request Prince Louis always makes after school.

She shared that her four-year-old Louis insists on playing outside in the garden every day after school. Speaking to those at the garden, the Princess was heard saying, “Louis comes home and says: ‘I need to get my energy out’.”

Louis is currently enrolled in his first year of Lambrook School, the same school as his brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The outlet detailed that Louis may even have joined the school’s Forest Fridays where the youngest pupils head into the school grounds to build dens and roast marshmallows near a fire.

Parents to three children – George, 9, Charlotte, 7, Louis, 4, – are quite particular about the kids experiencing a normal life and especially the outdoors. The school that the children attend had been dubbed as “pretty bucolic” which related to being very pastoral and akin to country life.

Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah said in September 2022 that the Windsor school was perfectly suited for the royal children and offered a different experience when compared to London schools.

“That’s part of the plan for William and Kate for their children to get outdoors and have a more normal life,” she said.

“It's a very different setup. There’s a lot of emphasis on the outdoors, there are animals there, a miniature golf course, and peacocks that roam free throughout this school. It’s a very special, lovely school where children are encouraged to get outdoors,” Nikkhah said of the school.