Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch

File Footage

Royal expert believes Prince Harry was “careful” not to attack the monarch in recent tell-all interview with Dr Gabor Maté but the conversation did not help him make amends with his family.



Speaking to Daily Mail, expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that even though the Duke of Sussex was very cautious not to make any hurtful remarks against his family, it was still not enough to fix his relationship with his estranged family.

However, the royal family must be relieved and “thankful” to the father-of-two for not making any more serious allegations against them, said the royal commentator.

"I don't thing this will change things,” Fitzwilliams said. “Things are bad, there is a serious rift. The best that can be said is that this didn't make things worse.”

"There was no direct attack on the monarch and there was also, although it was all in the background - the past he was escaping from - there was no direct attack at all on any member of the Royal Family.

"I think there will be a lot of relief and thanks,” he added before questioning Harry’s previous criticism of his family especially the claims made in his memoir Spare regarding his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

"For somebody who stresses with Mate, who stresses that the results of therapy are so positive, how and why would he account for his negativity to the royal family more publicly?” the expert said.

"Why did they launch all of these attacks on the royals? One of the problems is he is never asked difficult questions in these interviews."