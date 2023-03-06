 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Justin Bieber threw a lavish party on his 29th birthday on March 1st. Recently, it has been revealed that the STAY singer has gifted bizarre party favors to his guests and many believe he’s thrown shade at his ex Selena Gomez.

Alfredo Flores, a music video director, who has previously worked with Justin, shared a picture of a party souvenir guests received - and fans think the inscription is a brutal dig at the Wolves singer.

The silver lighter featuring a cowboy hat had words scribbled on it, “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted.”

Netizens believe the message was aimed at Gomez amid her ongoing feud with Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, “This gift says “still living in the past” to me.” Another added, “So he’s saying he didn’t want her?” A third user wrote, “What’s he trying to say?”

“This is so petty, I mean if that’s the way you and your wife feel keep that petty to yourself lol and please, you don’t have to mention somebody’s name or say “who” to understand exactly what they talkin abt.”

