Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess

Monday Mar 06 2023
Monday Mar 06, 2023

Meghan Markle's best friend Janina Gavankar appeared enjoying the jabs Chris Rock made about the Duchess during the taping for his Netflix show.

The "Vampire Diaries" actress - who has been a staunch defender of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan was at the live taping for Chris Rock’s blockbuster show Saturday night and laughed as the comedian skewered the Duchess, according to Page Six.

The 42-year-old was at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater to witness Rock make history for the streaming service’s first live global event. The actress joined her good friend Dave Chapelle backstage to watch the show in the VIP Green Room.

“Janina looked to be enjoying the show very much, she was standing up by the TV screens and laughing,” one eyewitness told the outlet.

During his set, Rock, 58, mocked the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where they infamously claimed an unknown royal had raised “concerns” about “how dark” their baby might be before their son, Archie, was born. The comic joked that Markle was just dealing with some “in-law s—t."

“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” Rock said to launch into his diatribe, before calling the royal family the “OGs of racism.”

