Monday Mar 06 2023
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k

Everything Everywhere All at Once props, costumes and set pieces auction have raised whopping amount of $555k for charities.

The A24 film continues to dominate Hollywood with its record-awards winnings this season. With the auction, which ran from February 23 to March 2 - with the hopes of being able to donate 100% of the proceeds to charities in need, movie lovers also took the opportunity to get their hands on original props used in the hit film.

The entertainment company and film distributor A24 spearheaded the auction, which ended up raising a whopping $555,725 for three different charities.

The recipient charity organizations; the Asian Mental Health Project, the Transgender Law Center and the Laundry Workers Center, were chosen by the film duo writers and directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as Daniels).

According to A24 Auctions, 43 items sold during the auction including an anthropomorphic rock for $13,200, and pair of hands with hot-dog shaped fingers that Michelle Yeoh's character Evelyn Quan Wang endures in the film went for $55,000.

Ke Huy Quan's character Waymond’ leather fanny pack brought in $48,000, while an 'auditor of the month' trophy sold for $60,000.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has scored 11 major nominations at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture. 

