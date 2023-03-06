 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Richard Williams suggests ‘It’s time to forgive’ Will Smith for Oscars slap

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Richard Williams suggests ‘It’s time to forgive’ Will Smith for Oscars slap
Richard Williams suggests ‘It’s time to forgive’ Will Smith for Oscars slap

Tennis star Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams has come forward in defense of Will Smith over slapping comedian Chris Rock during Oscars 2022.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star portrayed Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard, which won him the best actor Oscar last year. Smith resigned from the Academy and was barred from the Academy Awards for a decade for slapping comedian Chris Rock, which came in response to a joke made by Rock about his wife’s haircut.

Speaking in support of Will Smith to Good Morning Britain, Williams said: “I think he has done the best thing he needed to do, but I would never be disgusted with Mr Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr Smith.”

“I don’t see nothing wrong with that. It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith.”

Mr Williams went on to say that Smith’s Oscars ban should be lifted. He added: “I’ll say my message to Mr Smith right now. Thank you very much for being so good looking, so handsome!”

More From Entertainment:

K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart

K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart
Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k
K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback
Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71

Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71
Michael Buble believes he looks '15lbs fatter' without his beard

Michael Buble believes he looks '15lbs fatter' without his beard
Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess

Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess
Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react

Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react
K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video

K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video
Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch

Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request
Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles