Monday Mar 06 2023
Ryan Reynolds shares shocking opinion about 'Green Lantern'

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Ryan Reynolds has opened up on his reaction after watching Green Lantern for the first time.

Speaking at the Just For Laughs comedy special in London, the Deadpool star said, “Oh my God, it was like a ukulele down there. It was crazy. It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat.

So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could; it was the only way to kind of process it."

“There were just too many people spending too much money,” he continued. “When there was a problem, [nobody would] say, ‘Okay, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing – that isn’t working at all – with something that’s character based?

That just never [happened] – the thinking was never there to do that. To their credit, it’s a very old school way of looking at things. It’s just ‘Let’s just keep spending our way through this.’ And that was – it didn’t work,” he added.

Despite the poor reviews, the 46-year-old admitted to having fun while shooting the film, “At the same time, there are 185 people that worked on that movie, they all had an amazing time, we loved shooting it. Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that, oh my God. It’s tough.”

