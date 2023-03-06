 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

The members were visibly shocked after hearing the news
The members were visibly shocked after hearing the news

The agency behind K-pop group Blackpink, YG Entertainment announces that their new group Baby Monster will debut with less than seven members.

On March 6th, they posted a new last evaluation teaser which shows the founder of the company Yang Hyun Suk announcing that Baby Monster will not be debuting with all the members.

A total of seven trainees were introduced as the potential members of the young group but it seems the girls were just as shocked as the audience when Yang Hyun Suk announced the news: “BABYMONSTER will never be a seven-member group. There will definitely be eliminated [trainees].”

The members who will get to debut in the group will be decided by their final monthly evaluations which will be released to the public before they decide on the final lineup.

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser
K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April

K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April
Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser
Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change