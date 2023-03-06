Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans slam Rebel Wilson over her comments about Duchess

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has received backlash over her comments about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

The "Vampire Diaries" star said Prince Harry was "lovely" while his wife was "not as cool" when she bumped into the Sussexes in their hometown.

Wilson's comments, made during an interview on Saturday night, have caused a frenzy on social media, with one flaying she was looking for "cheap laughs" at the expense of the Duchess.

A fan of the Sussexes, called Lorraine King, said: "Hold on. Rebel Wilson's mum asks Meghan Markle rude questions and now Rebel is prattling on about how Meghan wasn't 'naturally warm' to them. There's a lot to unpack here but let's start off with the fact that you can't expect someone to be welcoming when you are rude to them."

"The way Rebel Wilson first laughingly said that Meghan wasn't warm to her, jokingly setting the tone for some cheap laughs and anti-Meghan sentiments and then brought it up that her mom was rude to Meghan instead of speaking the other way round is peak caucasity," another reacted as saying.



While the third one wrote: "Rebel Wilson said what she said, in the way that she said it with the intention of stirring up hate towards Meghan and amplifying this rhetoric that Harry is the nice guy and Meghan is the evil wife. It’s disgusting."

Another reacted as saying: "The way Rebel Wilson and her mom being rude to Meghan by her own admission, became the recipient of the rudeness not being cool is peak Karen,"

One slammed Wilson, saying: "Very strategic how she first made it sound like Meghan was standoffish for no reason. She could have led the conversation with how she may have not had a great first encounter because her mom was invasive."

The Pitch Perfect singer went on to explain her comments, saying: "Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm, but then, maybe, my mum being Australian asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like 'Where are your kids?' And I was like, 'Mum don’t ask her that!'"