Monday Mar 06 2023
Courteney Cox leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in NYC

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Jennifer Aniston pal and Friends sensation, Courteney Cox, took the breath of her fans away with her latest outing in NYC on Monday, putting her true beauty on display in chick outfit.

Courteney, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, left the top buttons of her bright purple shirt undone to send the temperatures soaring.

The charming star turned heads by revealing her fit figure during an awe-inspiring walk in the town, smiling softly while carrying a coffee cup. 

Courteney looked drop dead gorgeous as she tucked her shirt into a pair of light gray trousers teamed them with black leather heeled boots. She topped the outfit with a patterned dark gray coat.

Aniston's pal wore her rich brunette locks in a deep middle part and let them fall over her chest in a loose wave, alongside her face-framing tresses she also sported dangling earrings to elevate her beauty as she appeared heading to an interview.

Courteney looked ethereal with her stunning visage enhanced with soft pink-toned makeup. She also put a necklace around her neck, capturing attention of passers by with her evergreen smile and killing jawline.

