 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Avril Lavigne spotted enjoying good company with Tyga at the Ottolinger show after split from Mod Sun

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Avril Lavigne spotted enjoying good company with Tyga at the Ottolinger show after split from Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne was snapped sharing a laugh with Tyga at the Ottolinger show during Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday, March 5, Avril Lavigne, who recently broke off engagement with fiancé Mod Sun, was spotted sitting on the front row with Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner.

As per Daily Mail, the Complicated songstress burst into giggles as the rapper, 33, whispered something in her ear.

Lavigne displayed her toned legs in a plaid grey miniskirt, which she paired up with an oversized white shirt.

Meanwhile, Tyga kept it casual in a grey jacket and matching baggy trousers, accessorising with a pair of wraparound black sunglasses.

The pair continues to stoke romance rumours, ever since they were seen together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku restaurant in Paris, on March 2.

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in NYC

Courteney Cox leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in NYC
Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's famous 1996 red halter dress at the American Black Film Festival

Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's famous 1996 red halter dress at the American Black Film Festival
Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitter's documentary

Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitter's documentary

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has strong resemblance to father as he attends fashion show with mum and sister

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has strong resemblance to father as he attends fashion show with mum and sister
Selena Gomez takes thinly veiled jibe at Hailey Bieber and Justin

Selena Gomez takes thinly veiled jibe at Hailey Bieber and Justin
'Game of Thrones' alum Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' actor David Oakes

'Game of Thrones' alum Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' actor David Oakes
Hyein from K-pop group New Jeans get to meet her idols BTS

Hyein from K-pop group New Jeans get to meet her idols BTS
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans slam Rebel Wilson over her comments about Duchess

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans slam Rebel Wilson over her comments about Duchess
K-pop group Treasure almost injured during airport mobbing

K-pop group Treasure almost injured during airport mobbing
Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser
Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group
K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April

K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April