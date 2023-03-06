Avril Lavigne spotted enjoying good company with Tyga at the Ottolinger show after split from Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne was snapped sharing a laugh with Tyga at the Ottolinger show during Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday, March 5, Avril Lavigne, who recently broke off engagement with fiancé Mod Sun, was spotted sitting on the front row with Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner.

As per Daily Mail, the Complicated songstress burst into giggles as the rapper, 33, whispered something in her ear.

Lavigne displayed her toned legs in a plaid grey miniskirt, which she paired up with an oversized white shirt.

Meanwhile, Tyga kept it casual in a grey jacket and matching baggy trousers, accessorising with a pair of wraparound black sunglasses.

The pair continues to stoke romance rumours, ever since they were seen together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku restaurant in Paris, on March 2.