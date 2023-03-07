 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Prince Harry 'could not hear music' over 'hearbeat sound' after seeing bride Meghan

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his emotions as he witnessed Meghan Markle walking down the aisle on wedding day.

Speaking about the day, Harry revealed: "As Meg came nearer and nearer, I was giving thanks for all my choices. Amazing that I could even hear the music over the sound of my own heartbeat as Meg stepped up, took my hand. The present dissolved, the past came rushing back," he began.

Harry then recalled some prominent moments from his romantic timeline with Meghan.

"Our first tentative messages on Instagram. Our first meeting at Soho House. Our first trip to Botswana. Our first excited exchanges after my phone went into the river. Our first roast chicken. Our first flights back and forth across the Atlantic. The first time I told her: I love you," Harry remembered as he witnessed watching Meghan Markle coming towards him.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018.

