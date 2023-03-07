 
Mahira Khan 'fortunate, honoured' to work with Qavi Khan

Mahira Khan says saying that “there will never be another” Qavi Khan. — Mahira Khan Instagram
Mahira Khan on Tuesday remembered late veteran actor Qavi Khan, saying that “there will never be another” like him.

The Legend of Maula Jatt actress took to Twitter to condole the death of the legendary actor who passed away Sunday night.

“Qavi sahab… we are so fortunate to have been able to call you Ours,” tweeted Mahira Khan.

The diva said that she was “fortunate” and "honoured" to work with Qavi during his life.

“One of a kind. Pure love. There will never be another Qavi Khan. Rest in greatness,” tweeted Mahira Khan, paying rich tributes to the artist.

Qavi Khan was laid to rest at Brampton's Meadowvale Cemetery in Canada Monday night after his funeral prayers were held at a mosque in Mississauga.

Qavi passed away in Canada at the age of 80 on Sunday. He had been staying with his son for the last few months for his treatment.

Qavi Khan, a recipient of numerous awards, graced the silver screen with his talent in around 200 films. His presence in TV serials, radio programs, and stage dramas further established his popularity and recognition in the entertainment industry.

Soon after his death many celebrities took to social media to express condolences and recalled the time they shared with Qavi Khan on screen.

Qavi Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.

