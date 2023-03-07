 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan won’t get an ‘apology’ from Royal family: ‘Never going to happen’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not expect any apology from the Royal family as it is “never going to happen,” claimed royal expert.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have demanded an apology from King Charles III ahead of coronation, a royal commentator said the duo would never get it.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Jack Royston said, "It's never going to happen, they are not going to get that apology.”

“And in fact I would imagine certain members of the Royal Family think they are owed an apology the other way,” he added.

This comes after it was revealed that Charles has sent an invitation to the California-based royal couple asking them to come to the coronation scheduled for May 6th.

A spokesperson Harry and Meghan revealed the duo has “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.”

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

If the couple decides to come to UK for the historic event, then, according to a report by The Sun, they can stay at Frogmore cottage despite eviction.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans divided over latest fashion choices

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans divided over latest fashion choices
Oscar short docs race showcases booming art form

Oscar short docs race showcases booming art form
Chris Rock ‘ready to move on’ from Will Smith slap after Netflix special

Chris Rock ‘ready to move on’ from Will Smith slap after Netflix special

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber marriage ‘stronger than ever’ amid Selena Gomez feud

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber marriage ‘stronger than ever’ amid Selena Gomez feud
Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm romance with PDA moment at Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm romance with PDA moment at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy-thriller 'Citadel': Trailer releases

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy-thriller 'Citadel': Trailer releases
Prince Harry, Meghan honeymoon was 'closely guarded secret' in Mediterranean

Prince Harry, Meghan honeymoon was 'closely guarded secret' in Mediterranean
Meghan Markle saw 'snipers' after walking up the aisle on wedding day

Meghan Markle saw 'snipers' after walking up the aisle on wedding day
Prince Harry says archbishop hands were 'shaking' due to cameras at wedding

Prince Harry says archbishop hands were 'shaking' due to cameras at wedding
Prince Harry 'could not hear music' over 'hearbeat sound' after seeing bride Meghan

Prince Harry 'could not hear music' over 'hearbeat sound' after seeing bride Meghan
Prince William felt 'guilty' after wedding 'business' between Kate and Meghan

Prince William felt 'guilty' after wedding 'business' between Kate and Meghan
Meghan Markle 'believed' father when he 'swore' he did not help media

Meghan Markle 'believed' father when he 'swore' he did not help media