Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Ranbir Kapoor decides to take break after next film 'Animal': See why?

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is going to take a five-months break after 'Animal': reports

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor stated that he has decided to take a break from his acting career for a while.

Recently, he featured in an interview with Pinkvilla where he was asked about the reason of making this decision.

He replied: “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something.”

Reportedly, the actor has decided to take a break for approximately five months after the release of his next film Animal as he wishes to spend some quality time his newly born daughter Raha. In the meantime, he will be reading scripts but he does not intend to shoot during this time.

He further talked about the sequels of his blockbuster film Brahmastra. According to Kapoor, Brahmastra 2 and 3 is currently in the writing phase. The shoot is expected to begin later this year or by next year.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release tomorrow .i.e. March 8. 

