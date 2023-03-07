 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans divided over latest fashion choices

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Kate Middleton has left some royal fans disappointed with her style  changes since becoming the Princess of Wales, a fashion expert has claimed.

Stylist Miranda Holder, in a video, claims royal fans are divided over Kate Middleton’s latest fashion choices.

The Express UK quoted Miranda as saying, “Our beautiful princess has come under a little bit of criticism from fashionistas this year who are saying her wardrobe is getting a little bit repetitive and just a little bit boring."

She further said some royal fans believed Prince William’s sweetheart wardrobe has become “a little bit serious” and “possibly unexciting” since she became Princess of Wales.

Miranda went on to say the Princess of Wales has made drastic changes to her style because trying to appear more professional in her new royal role.

