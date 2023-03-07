 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Megyn Kelly blasts Harry, Meghan over invitation reply: 'Pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were blasted over their response on coronation invite by US TV host who branded them "pathetic spotlight addicts."

Spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they have been officially invited for King Charles’ coronation scheduled for May 6th

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Blasting Harry and Meghan over their reply to Charles’ invitation, Megyn Kelly twitted, “Look at these pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts.”

“King Charles invites them to the coronation despite their mean-girl betrayals and it’s ‘we’ll have to think about it,’” the 52-year-old journalist added.

“As if they have [something] better to do,” Megyn continued, “and as if they would ever miss the chance to see themselves on [camera].”

This comes after it was revealed that Charles has evicted Harry and Meghan from their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage, and that it would be offered to Prince Andrew.

