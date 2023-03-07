King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’

King Charles’ Coronation invitation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be the couple’s “last occasion” to visit Frogmore.

CTV royal commentator Richard Berthelsen sat down to discuss the recent news of the invitation being sent to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via Express Daily UK.

After confirming the news of the invitation, the representative of Meghan and Harry added the pair would not immediately disclose whether they will attend the event or not.

“With Harry and Meghan needing to move out of Frogmore House, it may be their last occasion to visit that property, to stay there, or they may be invited to stay at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, where there is no shortage of space for them,” he elucidated.

“There’s a lot of issues that I think they have to decide based on their public image and everything that’s happening whether it’s to their advantage,” he added. “The Royal Family has invited them, they will be welcome to attend.”

Prior to the news of their invite to the upcoming ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May, the US-based royals were evicted from their Windsor home, which was given to them as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth.

The property is owned by the Crown Estate but was refurbished by Harry and Meghan at a cost of £2.4million in 2018.

Moreover, Prince Andrew is now reportedly urged to move into the Frogmore Cottage from his Berkshire estate: Royal Lodge.