 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles set to break over 100 years old tradition at his coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

King Charles set to break over 100 years old tradition at his coronation

King Charles will be officially crowned in May and the monarch is reportedly set to break a tradition well over 100 years.

The coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminister Abbey after eight months of Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, King Charles will be the first British monarch coronated on the weekend in over 121 years after Queen Victoria’s son Edward VII.

Edward VII's coronation was held on the weekend, Saturday August 9, 1902, reported Hello!.

The report further says following Edward VII’s reign, King Charles’ great-grandfather, King George, was crowned on June 22, 1911, a Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) ascended to throne on May 12, 1937, on a Wednesday.

Finally, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was held on June 2, 1953, a Tuesday.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’
Prince Andrew’s ex compares Prince Harry, Prince William to Cain and Abel

Prince Andrew’s ex compares Prince Harry, Prince William to Cain and Abel
Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week
Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Meghan Markle dismissed THIS ‘absolutely essential’ royal protocol as ‘silly’

Meghan Markle dismissed THIS ‘absolutely essential’ royal protocol as ‘silly’
Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’

King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’
Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'

Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'