Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed 

Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

One of the nominees for best original song at the Oscars, Lady Gaga has not yet confirmed if she will be performing her song at the Oscars 2023.

Gaga has been nominated for Top Gun: Maverick song ‘Hold My Hand’. While performances by the other nominees have been confirmed, there is no news about Gaga.

All nominated musicians perform their selected songs at the ceremony, as is Oscars precedent. Musicians Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (“Applause”), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (“This Is a Life”) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu”) are all expected to perform at this year’s Academy Awards.

Following her nomination the 'Poker Face’ singer expressed her gratitude on social media.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema.”

“I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

Gaga however is in the middle of filming Joker: Folie à Deux, according to Variety. It is possible that filming logistics have kept her from revealing anything.  

