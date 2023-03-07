 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s ex compares Prince Harry, Prince William to Cain and Abel

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey said Prince Harry is getting closer to being “exiled” from the Royal family while comparing him and Prince William to “Cain and Abel.”

Speaking to The Mirror, the English model and socialite claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "self-sabotaging" his relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The father-of-two is not on speaking terms with William for a “while” now and their relationship got further strained when he wrote in Spare that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle.

"I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel,” Lady Victoria said.

"It's becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he's only one or two steps away from that happening,” she added.

On Harry playing the victim amid feud with Royal family, the model said, "I think he’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in Victimhood.”


