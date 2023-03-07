 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding invite illustrates their love story

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023


Swara and Fahad decides to host traditional wedding after court marriage
Swara and Fahad decides to host traditional wedding after court marriage

Swara Bhasker, who tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmed in court on January 6, will now be hosting a grand traditional wedding ceremony; the duo’s wedding invite is one of a kind.

The wedding card has been designed by Prateeq and Anupam.. The wedding invite illustrates a visual representation of Swara and Fahad’s love story. The card shows a couple standing with a cat. The backdrop depicts the scene of a protest.

Prateek and Anupam shared the image of the card on their Instagram and also mentioned a brief love story of the couple. They wrote: “Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib."

India Love project revealed that the wedding card carries a sweet message for the guests.

Swara and Fahad have planned to get married in a traditional wedding ceremony too that is going to be held in March in Delhi.

According to the sources, Swara Bhasker has decided to host the wedding at her Nani’s residence in Delhi. Her pre-wedding festivities are expected to commence from March 11, reports Indiatoday. 

