Jada Pinkett Smith ‘had no part’ in Chris Rock and Will Smith drama, Insider

Jada Pinkett Smith was never involved in the ongoing drama between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, per an insider close to the Gotham alum.

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the source told People Magazine. “Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.”

“Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.”

The source added, “Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?”

In 2016, Jada showed her support for Black actors as part of the "#OscarsSoWhite" movement. Will, 54, was shut out of the Best Actor race that year for his performance in Concussion.

The comments come after Rock’s Netflix comedy special titled, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. He addressed the slapgate incident that went down during the Academy Awards last year.

Smith, 54, had hit him onstage at the Oscars ceremony after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada’s shaved head while presenting an award that night.

In his special, Rock claimed that Jada deserved to be made fun of, saying that she was the one to start things and that he was simply reacting.

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said. “That's what the f--- happened. Nobody’s pickin' on this b----h. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”

The source also told the outlet that they “were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b----h in referring to Jada.”

However, the actress is unfazed in light of Rock’s jabs. “Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year,” they said.