 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson opens up about her life after Queen Elizabeth's death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Sarah Ferguson opens up about her life after Queen Elizabeths death
Sarah Ferguson opens up about her life after Queen Elizabeth's death 

Sarah Ferguson dished about her life in new interview as she said she feels more like herself after Queen Elizabeth II’s passed away.

The Duchess of York opened up about her life post Queen’s demise in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight as she revealed that she feels "liberated" after being “quite invisible” her whole life.

"I am growing much more in my own voice now. I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit. My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty's values," Ferguson explained.

"She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she's not there anymore, I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I'm liberated from my own mental shackles,” she added.

Since the Queen passed away in September 2022, Ferguson has developed “confidence” and has become “more savvy.”

"I don't think I've shown anybody the real Sarah that you're seeing today. I'm very authentic today... There's nothing holding me back now. I sort of feel free to be myself," she shared.

Ferguson continued: "The switch was I think realizing I had a career, and I wasn't just the duchess, and that I'm a strong, redhead, and it's OK to be strong, it's OK to be very colorful and feisty."

"... I'm very lucky to be here mentally. I think I've been through many mental issues. [I've had] quite the journey... I've become more savvy,” she added.

Further gushing over King Charles’ late mother, the Duchess said, “I also thought how lucky I was 'cause every single moment I was with Her Majesty I felt such an honor... I have been the luckiest girl, I really have."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist Jessi’s ‘Nunu Nana’ hits 200 million views

K-pop soloist Jessi’s ‘Nunu Nana’ hits 200 million views
Chris Rock breaks silence on why he didn't hit Will Smith at 2022 Oscars

Chris Rock breaks silence on why he didn't hit Will Smith at 2022 Oscars
King Charles could start treating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as if they 'do not exist'

King Charles could start treating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as if they 'do not exist'
Jenna Ortega reveals relationship status in rare comment about love life

Jenna Ortega reveals relationship status in rare comment about love life
Steven Spielberg believes ‘we’re not alone in the universe’

Steven Spielberg believes ‘we’re not alone in the universe’
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘had no part’ in Chris Rock and Will Smith drama, Insider

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘had no part’ in Chris Rock and Will Smith drama, Insider
'Creed III' stars Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan did THIS to prepare for film

'Creed III' stars Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan did THIS to prepare for film
Jenna Ortega talks working with The Weeknd: ‘He’s genuinely such a sweetheart’

Jenna Ortega talks working with The Weeknd: ‘He’s genuinely such a sweetheart’
Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Brendan Fraser defends 'The Whale' following 'fat phobic' allegations

Brendan Fraser defends 'The Whale' following 'fat phobic' allegations
Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’