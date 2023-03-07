King Charles could start treating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as if they 'do not exist'

File Footage

King Charles may start treating Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as if they don't "exist" if they won't stop criticising the royal family, said expert.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may start receiving the same treatment as Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson if they won't stop attacking the monarch.

Speaking to The Express, the To Di For Daily host said, "What I'm seeing right now is Charles looking at the way Wallis and Edward were handled and saying, 'you know what? That might be the right way to go.'”

"We're going to distance ourselves, we're not going to give them a platform through us,” she added. "Anything they do from here on out, they can do on their own terms."

After Harry’s great-great uncle Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis in 1936, the former King was exiled from UK and moved to France.

The couple returned to England for the funerals of King George VI and Queen Mary but the Royal family never maintained close ties with them.

Kinsey said that Charles could treat the Harry and Meghan as if they "do not exist" in order to avoid further backlash.

"It does feel like they're going to kind go pretend they do not exist, almost,” the expert said. "Pretend that the problem is not there because that's what they did with Wallis and Edward.”

"It's something that Charles watched and it hurt him because I think there was a time when he was curious about that and why the family behaved in that way. But ultimately it protected the family.”