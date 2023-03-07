 
sports
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Mohammad Hafeez at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on November 3, 2023. — Twitter/@MHafeez22
Mohammad Hafeez at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on November 3, 2023. — Twitter/@MHafeez22

LAHORE: A robbery took place at Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s residence during which the robbers stole foreign currency worth millions, it came to light on Tuesday.

According to the police, the robbers broke into the cricketer’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday.

Hafeez and his wife were both not in the house when the robbery took place. While Hafeez is busy with the Pakistan Super League, his wife is in Islamabad for some work.

The uncle of the cricketer’s wife filed a complaint at the Defence Police Station.

As per the first information report, the robbers have stolen $20,000, £4,000, €3,000, 5,000 AED. 

More From Sports:

PZ vs LQ: Peshawar Zalmi set 208-run target for Lahore Qalandars

PZ vs LQ: Peshawar Zalmi set 208-run target for Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?

PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?
PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats

PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats
PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?
PSL 2023: Sam Billings wants to help Lahore Qalandars lift trophy, once again

PSL 2023: Sam Billings wants to help Lahore Qalandars lift trophy, once again
New Zealand buoyed up to edge out Sri Lanka in 2-Test series

New Zealand buoyed up to edge out Sri Lanka in 2-Test series
Brentford boss calls Ivan Toney 'best penalty taker' after Fulham defeat in EPL

Brentford boss calls Ivan Toney 'best penalty taker' after Fulham defeat in EPL
Gun video: Morant suspended by Memphis Grizzlies after police probe launched

Gun video: Morant suspended by Memphis Grizzlies after police probe launched
Neymar vows to come back stronger 4 months after surgery

Neymar vows to come back stronger 4 months after surgery

Markram named as South African T20 captain

Markram named as South African T20 captain
Sohail Tanvir announces retirement

Sohail Tanvir announces retirement
PSL 2023: Who is behind Haris Rauf’s improvement?

PSL 2023: Who is behind Haris Rauf’s improvement?