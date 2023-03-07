Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees

Mohammad Hafeez at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on November 3, 2023. — Twitter/@MHafeez22

LAHORE: A robbery took place at Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s residence during which the robbers stole foreign currency worth millions, it came to light on Tuesday.



According to the police, the robbers broke into the cricketer’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday.

Hafeez and his wife were both not in the house when the robbery took place. While Hafeez is busy with the Pakistan Super League, his wife is in Islamabad for some work.

The uncle of the cricketer’s wife filed a complaint at the Defence Police Station.



As per the first information report, the robbers have stolen $20,000, £4,000, €3,000, 5,000 AED.

