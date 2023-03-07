Blackpink’s agency confirms last evaluation date for new group





The final evaluation will decide which members will debut

K-pop band Blackpink’s company YG Entertainment released the final evaluation date for their new girl group Baby Monster. Their individual evaluations will be released every Friday KST starting March 10th.

The news about their last evaluations comes after the founder of YG made a surprising revelation about the group. On March 6th, a teaser for the final evaluation showed as the former agency head Yang Hyun Suk announced that Baby Monster will not be debuting with seven members.

The trainees were visibly shocked at the news and so was the audience. Seven girls were introduced in detail as potential members of Baby Monster but Yang Hyun Suk went on to admit that: “BABYMONSTER will never be a seven-member group. There will definitely be eliminated [trainees].”

The members who will make it into the group will be selected based on their final evaluations, which will be released to the public before the ultimate decision.