'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey talks on extremely cold weather during episode 8

The Last of Us Ellie actor Bella Ramsey spoke about extremely cold weather during the filming of episode 8 of the series.

Ramsey, 19, revealed that the weather on the day they filmed episode 8 was so cold that it affected their voice.

The episode, titled When We Are in Need, was released on HBO on Sunday evening. Ramsey was seen away from their frequent scene partner Pedro Pascal in most of the scenes on the show.

Ramsey told GQ about the sequence where Ellie first meets David played by Scott Shepherd and James played by Troy Baker, (who portrayed Joel in the original video game) was filmed on the coldest day in the entire shoot.

"My voice sort of changes a bit in that scene," they said.

"Hearing it back — I've just heard the ADR, I haven't actually seen the episode yet — it's so hard to speak normally when it's that cold, like your mouth just doesn't work" they added.

Besides, Ramsey, The Last of Us director Jasmila Žbanić for episode 6 also spoke about the chilly conditions while filming.

Žbanić told Variety that at times it was minus 15 degrees Celsius, or about 5 degrees Fahrenheit, which made the production on set "quite difficult."

As per Ramsey, it was minus 17 degrees Celsius — approximately 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit when they filmed the first scene with Shepherd and Baker in episode 8.

"Like, eight-minute long takes, holding this super heavy gun in the freezing cold, it was... everything you see is very real," they told GQ.

"I'm glad of it, because you can tell when something is legit. And yeah, it was cold, man. We huddled around the heaters" they added.